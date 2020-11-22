'Good news for Dilliwalas': Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi among World’s Best Cities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a piece of 'good news' for all Dilliwalas amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic .

Retweeting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's post, Kejriwal wrote, "Such a good news for all Dilliwalas. All dilli walas have worked so hard in the last six years to make it happen. The world is noticing the positive changes happening in Delhi.

Manish Sisodia has sharing an annual report of the best cities in the world. "Congratulations to all the proud people of Delhi and @ArvindKejriwal for the leadership. Our beloved Delhi is ranked 62 in World's Best cities. The only Indian city in the list," tweeted Delhi's Deputy CM.

Sisodia also said that there is a significant improvement from the past ranking, which was 81 earlier.

What the 'world's best cities' report says

To bring you some cheer, Delhi featured at the 62nd position in this list of the world's best cities for 2021.

The ranking, done by Resonance Consultancy Ltd, has given the national capital 62nd position, making it the only Indian city to feature in the list.

Reportedly, the ranks have been given to 100 cities from across the world with a population of over 10 lakh. The ranking was based on the basis of 25 factors, including social media hashtags, number of check-ins, diversity, tourist attractions, weather and more. It also included factors like Covid-19 infections in July, income incongruity and unemployment.

Here's a list of the World’s Best Cities for 2021:

1) London

2) New York

3) Paris

4) Moscow

5) Tokyo

6) Dubai

7) Singapore

8) Barcelona

9) Los Angeles

10) Madrid

Delhi is the only Indian city to feature in the above list. Besides the top 10 cities, a host of other cities also featured in the list. They are San Francisco, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Toronto, Prague, Washington DC, Rome, St Petersburg, among others.

