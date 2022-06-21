Good news for govt employees! Centre plans to create integrated pension portal

The Centre's Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) will collaborate with the State Bank of India (SBI) to create an integrated pension portal
The central government is planning to create an integrated pension portal to enhance the ease of living of pensioners. In this regard, the Centre's Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) will collaborate with the State Bank of India (SBI).
During the bankers' awareness programme in Udaipur Rajasthan, a session on pension policy reforms and digitisation regarding the disbursement of pensions to central government pensioners was organised to update the SBI field functionaries.
Other special sessions were organized on income tax matters related to pensioners as well as digital means of submitting annual life certificates.
During the session, the central government noted that immediate efforts were needed for the creation of an integrated pension portal by linking the existing portals of the DoPPW and the SBI to provide seamless services to pensioners.
Digital life certificate and face authentication technology would be a game-changer for pensioners and banks in the submission of life certificates, it said.
Four such awareness programmes will be conducted in collaboration with the State Bank of India to cover the whole country, it said.