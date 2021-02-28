Subscribe
Home >News >India >Good news for govt employees, pensioners: DA, DR increased from March in this state
The hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief will be effective from 1 March, Tripura government said.

Good news for govt employees, pensioners: DA, DR increased from March in this state

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Over 1 lakh government employees and more than 60,000 pensioners will be benefited from this move
  • For this, the government will spend an additional amount of 320 crore in the next fiscal

Tripura government announced a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, starting from March. "The state cabinet decided to provide 3% expensive allowance to government employees and retired pensioners. As a result, one lakh ninety thousand families in the state will benefit financially," Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb earlier posted on Twitter.

For this, the government will spend an additional amount of 320 crore in the next fiscal, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

The hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief will be effective from 1 March. The move will benefit over 1.1 lakh government employees and more than 60,000 pensioners and over 12,000 daily-wage earners, the state government said. The increase in DA and DR are in with the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.

"We are facing challenges as the previous Left Front government put a huge financial burden on us," state law minister Ratan Lal Nath told news agency PTI. The announcement was made for the first time since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state in 2018.

"The pay scale, as per the 7th Pay Commission, has been revised for the government teachers and employees after we came to power," the minister added.

