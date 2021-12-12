1 min read.Updated: 12 Dec 2021, 03:17 PM ISTLivemint
Taxpayers with AATO above ₹5 crore can now self-certify the reconciliation statement instead of getting it certified by chartered/cost accountant
GST: The Ministry of Finance on Sunday announced some relaxations for GST taxpayers. Now, taxpayers with Annual Aggregate Turnover (AATO) upto ₹5 crore are not required to file the reconciliation statement in Form GSTR-9C for FY 2020-21 onwards, the ministry said in post on Twitter.