Good news for GST taxpayers! Govt reduces compliance burden. Details here
GST: The Ministry of Finance on Sunday announced some relaxations for GST taxpayers. Now, taxpayers with Annual Aggregate Turnover (AATO) upto 5 crore are not required to file the reconciliation statement in Form GSTR-9C for FY 2020-21 onwards, the ministry said in post on Twitter.

Also, taxpayers with AATO above 5 crore can now self-certify the reconciliation statement instead of getting it certified by chartered/cost accountant.

In another tweet, the ministry said that taxpayers having aggregate turnover upto 2 crore are not required to file annual return for FY2020-21.

