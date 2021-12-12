Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Good news for GST taxpayers! Govt reduces compliance burden. Details here

Compliance burden reduced for GST taxpayers. 
1 min read . 03:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Taxpayers with AATO above 5 crore can now self-certify the reconciliation statement instead of getting it certified by chartered/cost accountant

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

GST: The Ministry of Finance on Sunday announced some relaxations for GST taxpayers. Now, taxpayers with Annual Aggregate Turnover (AATO) upto 5 crore are not required to file the reconciliation statement in Form GSTR-9C for FY 2020-21 onwards, the ministry said in post on Twitter.

Also, taxpayers with AATO above 5 crore can now self-certify the reconciliation statement instead of getting it certified by chartered/cost accountant.

In another tweet, the ministry said that taxpayers having aggregate turnover upto 2 crore are not required to file annual return for FY2020-21.

