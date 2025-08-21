Good news for iPhone lovers in Bengaluru! Apple to open its store in city after Delhi and Mumbai — 5 things to know

Apple is coming up with its third official store in India after Mumbai and Delhi, this time in Bengaluru, the company announced on Thursday.
The Bengaluru Apple store is opening on September 2, the iPhone maker said, as it looks to ramp up into a key growth market.
“Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download exclusive Apple Hebbal wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Bengaluru, and learn more about the upcoming store,” Apple said in a statement.