Good news for iPhone lovers in Bengaluru! Apple to open its store in city after Delhi and Mumbai — 5 things to know

Apple is coming up with its third official store in India after Mumbai and Delhi, this time in Bengaluru, the company announced on Thursday.

The Bengaluru Apple store is opening on September 2, the iPhone maker said, as it looks to ramp up into a key growth market.

“Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download exclusive Apple Hebbal wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Bengaluru, and learn more about the upcoming store,” Apple said in a statement.

Here are 5 things you need to know about the Bengaluru Apple store The Bengaluru Apple Store is opening on September 2 at the posh Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bellary Road.

The Apple Bengaluru store, known as Apple Hebbal, customers can explore the complete product lineup of Apple and experience new features, the company said. They will also be able to get expert support from Apple team members such as Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams.

Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at this new store like the ones in Apple Delhi and Mumbai stores.

“The barricade for Apple Hebbal was revealed this morning. Adorned with rich, vibrant feathers inspired by the Peacock - India’s national bird and a symbol of pride - the artwork celebrates Apple’s third store in India,” Apple said in a statement.

While only 5 per cent of 700 smartphone users in India use iPhones and gives Apple a small revenue compared to the US and China, there is a huge room for growth as per its CEO Tim Cook. The Cupertino, California-headquartered company now runs two stores in India — a flagship shop in the country’s financial capital of Mumbai and a store in a southern Delhi mall. Apple’s revenue in India rose more than 30 per cent to $8 billion dollars in the fiscal year to March 2024, with the bulk of those sales coming from iPhones.

