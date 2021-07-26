In an order, the government said that it was pleased to release the additional installments of the dearness allowance for the period January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. "Accordingly, the rates of dearness allowance payable to the state government employees in the 2018 revised pay scales shall be revised from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.50 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," the news agency quoted the state government as saying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}