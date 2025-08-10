Good News for Kolkata commuters: Metro Railway to increase train services on Green Line, Purple Line - check details

The Kolkata Metro Railway is all set to increase train services on the Green Line-1, Green Line-2 and Purple Line from August 11, aiming to meet the demand of commuters, PTI quoted an official statement as saying.

The statement added that 108 trains—54 UP 54 DN—will be operated on Green Line-1 between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V. Currently, 106 trains—53 UP 53 DN—are operated daily from Monday to Saturday on Green Line-1.

The Kolkata Metro Railway also added that the service hours on this corridor will also increase from 6:35 am to 10 pm instead of 6:55 am to 10 pm. However, no train services will be available in Green Line 1 on Sundays.

In addition, 134 trains—67 UP and 67 DN—will be operated from August 11. Currently, 130 trains—65 UP and 65 DN—are operated daily on Green Line-2 from Monday to Saturday.

Service hours on this corridor will go up from 6:30 am to 9:53 pm instead of 7 am to 9:53 pm at present, the Kolkata Metro Railway said. Normal train services will be available on Sundays in this corridor

From Monday, 80 trains -- 40 UP, 40 DN -- will be operated on the Purple Line—Joka-Majerhat corridor. Currently, 72 trains -- 36 UP 36 DN -- are being operated daily from Monday to Friday on Purple Line. Train service hours on this corridor will also go up to 6:50 am to 9:14 pm instead of 7.57 am to 8:32 pm.

Renovation work: Earlier on July 30, reports arrived that Kolkata Metro has decided to demolish parts of the Kavi Subhash station after cracks appeared on columns of the Up line platform due to foundation subsidence.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said that the station would be partially dismantled and services would now operate between Shahid Khudiram and Dakshineswar stations on both Up and Down sections.

A portion of the station connecting New Garia with Dakshineswar will be overhauled, the spokesperson said.