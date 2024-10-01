Good News For Mumbaikars! 12 extra Metro trips from October 7 to 11 for Navratri revellers

Mumbaikars rejoice! From October 7 to 11, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd is adding 12 extra late-night trips to accommodate festive revellers. 

Livemint
Updated1 Oct 2024, 09:03 PM IST
A view of Metro train in Mumbai.
A view of Metro train in Mumbai.(HT PHOTO)

In good news for Mumbaikars travelling late at night to enjoy garba and Navratri festivities, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced extra late night trips.

The additional metro services will be provided from October 7 to October 11 between Andheri West to Gundavali and Gundavali to Andheri West, said MMMOCL in a post on X.

 

The nine-day Navratri festival starts from October 3.

“To accommodate festival-goers, twelve additional trips will be added between Gundavali and Andheri West, with six trains in each direction. This extension will raise the total number of trips to 294,” MMMOCL added. 

The last metro will depart from both Andheri and Gundavali at 12:30 AM, operating with a 15-minute headway to ensure safe and economical travel for festival-goers during the midnight hours.

 

Sanjay Mukherjee, Chairman of MMMOCL and Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, said that Navratri is a festival that brings people together, and it is their responsibility to provide efficient and safe transportation for all devotees and citizens.

"By extending the metro train services, we are ensuring that commuters have an easy and comfortable travel option during late-night celebrations," he added.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of our commuters, and the decision to extend train timings during the Navratri Festival reflects our dedication to enhancing commuter experience. The additional services will ensure safe and reliable travel for those participating in the festivities," said Rubal Aggarwal, Managing Director of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile, last week, Maha Mumbai Metro said it had proudly surpassed highest daily ridership, reaching 2,87,073 passengers on Mumbai Metro Line 2A & 7.

“Even amidst heavy rain, Maha Mumbai Metro remained your steadfast companion, ensuring seamless journeys for all. Metro operated two extra services one each from Gundavali & Andheri West, whereas, Monorail operated six services to accommodate and effectively manage the surge ridership,” said MMMOCL on X.

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Good News For Mumbaikars! 12 extra Metro trips from October 7 to 11 for Navratri revellers

