Amid a decline in Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases, the city's civic body has decided to ease curbs on outdoor activities and unlock the financial capital of India by the end of this month.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds, but it is essential for the people to wear masks and observe social distancing," says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

As the numbers of COVID cases continue to dip, Mumbai reported only 356 fresh cases on Monday. The total of cases in the state also dropped to 6,436, the lowest in 39 days.

At present, there are 6,367 active patients in Mumbai and the recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.

On 1 February, the Maharashtra government announced a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Mumbai as the city showed a decline in covid cases. According to the new guidelines, the night curfew has been lifted. Besides, restaurants and theatres are allowed to operate as per their usual timings before the advent of the pandemic, but with 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 67,597 new coronavirus infections that rose its tally to 4,23,39,611, while the active cases fell below 10 lakh after around 27 days, the Union Health Ministry said today.

The death toll has climbed to 5,04,062 with 1,188 fresh fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active Covid cases have declined to 9,94,891, comprising 2.35 per cent of the total infections.

