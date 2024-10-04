Good news for railway employees! Cabinet approves bonus for staffers; check date, category, other details

To reward railway employees for their performance ahead of the upcoming festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) to staffers. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved the payment of PLB worth ₹2,028.57 crore for 78 days to over 11.72 lakh railway employees on Thursday.

The Railway bonus will be awarded to employees with satisfactory performance during the festival season. Here are all the details about the Railway Employees Bonus 2024:

Who will get the Railway Bonus 2024? The total bonus amount of ₹2,028.57 crore will be issued to 11.72 lakh railway employees, including a wide range of non-gazetted railway staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff, and other Group C employees.

Railway Bonus 2024 date There has been no official announcement of the railway bonus date so far. However, the government is likely to disburse the bonus before the Dussehra and Diwali holidays, reported CNBC Awaaz.

Railway Bonus 2024 amount Each eligible railway employee can receive a maximum bonus of ₹17,951 for 78 days' worth of wages. The decision to release bonuses for employees was announced due to the railways' impressive performance during the financial year (FY 2023-24).

The Indian Railways achieved a record performance during the previous financial year. Improved infrastructure, a boost in capex, and high efficiency helped the Indian Railways load 1,588 million tonnes of cargo and transport approximately 6.7 billion passengers, according to theCabinet.

Railway Bonus 2024 eligibility The bonus announced for railway employees will depend on the staffers' performance in the year. There has been no clear information about the criteria of performance assessment.

"The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," according to the Cabinet's official statement.

