Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Good news for railway employees! Cabinet approves bonus for staffers; check date, category, other details

Good news for railway employees! Cabinet approves bonus for staffers; check date, category, other details

Livemint

The government announced a productivity-linked bonus for over 11.72 lakh railway employees, rewarding satisfactory performance with a total payout of 2,028.57 crore. Each employee may receive up to 17,951, aimed to be disbursed before Dussehra and Diwali.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approves 78-day productivity linked bonus for over 11.72 lakh railway employees

To reward railway employees for their performance ahead of the upcoming festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government announced a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) to staffers. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, approved the payment of PLB worth 2,028.57 crore for 78 days to over 11.72 lakh railway employees on Thursday.

The Railway bonus will be awarded to employees with satisfactory performance during the festival season. Here are all the details about the Railway Employees Bonus 2024:

Who will get the Railway Bonus 2024?

The total bonus amount of 2,028.57 crore will be issued to 11.72 lakh railway employees, including a wide range of non-gazetted railway staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff, and other Group C employees.

Railway Bonus 2024 date

There has been no official announcement of the railway bonus date so far. However, the government is likely to disburse the bonus before the Dussehra and Diwali holidays, reported CNBC Awaaz.

Railway Bonus 2024 amount

Each eligible railway employee can receive a maximum bonus of 17,951 for 78 days' worth of wages. The decision to release bonuses for employees was announced due to the railways' impressive performance during the financial year (FY 2023-24).

The Indian Railways achieved a record performance during the previous financial year. Improved infrastructure, a boost in capex, and high efficiency helped the Indian Railways load 1,588 million tonnes of cargo and transport approximately 6.7 billion passengers, according to theCabinet.

Railway Bonus 2024 eligibility

The bonus announced for railway employees will depend on the staffers' performance in the year. There has been no clear information about the criteria of performance assessment.

"The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," according to the Cabinet's official statement.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.