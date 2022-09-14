Good news for Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah as SC accepts BCCI's plea. Read here

Earlier, the apex court was hearing a plea related to changing BCCI rules to cool off period for the president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and other office bearers.
The Supreme Court of India on 14 September in its hearing on the tenure of BCCI office bearers – including current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and sectretary Jay Shah – said that the latter can have a continuous tenure of 12 years which includes six years in state association and six years in BCCI.
It had said, "We are of the considered view that the amendment would not dilute the original objective. We accept the proposed amendment," The SC bench, comprising of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said.
"Amendment proposed by BCCI doesn't detract from spirit of our original judgment& is accepted," the bench said.
According to the latest order by the Supreme Court, the cooling off period of 3 years will apply only if a person serves two consecutive terms at the BCCI or the state association. In short, the cooling off period will not restrict any one seeking election to the BCCI even after serving two consecutive terms at the state level.
Both Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah would have attracted disqualification under the unamended clauses as both have completed one term each in the BCCI and the state association. Now with the new rule by Supreme Court, Ganguly and Shah can seek a second term in the BCCI post October 2022.
In its proposed amendment, the BCCI has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as President and Secretary despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations.
