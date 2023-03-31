Good news for Supertech flat owners! Singapore firm may complete unfinished work4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Between 2009-12, several people made a booking of flats as they were promised they will get a complete handover of their dream house after three years of booking. However, this has not happened till now
Good news for Supertech home buyers who have been waiting for the completion of their homes for more than a decade. If the Supreme Court permits a Singapore company to invest funds in the stalled projects then the dreams of thousands of home buyers of Supertech will get fulfilled.
