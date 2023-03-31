Good news for Supertech flat owners! Singapore firm may complete unfinished work

Between 2009-12, several people made a booking of flats as they were promised they will get a complete handover of their dream house after three years of booking. However, this has not happened till now
Good news for Supertech home buyers who have been waiting for the completion of their homes for more than a decade. If the Supreme Court permits a Singapore company to invest funds in the stalled projects then the dreams of thousands of home buyers of Supertech will get fulfilled.
Over 20 thousand home buyers are in a distressful situation who have bought flats in Supertech, Live Hindustan, sister publication of Livemint reported. Between 2009-12, several people made a booking of flats as they were promised they will get a complete handover of their dream house after three years of booking. However, this has not happened till now. In addition to this, hundreds of other flat owners are also waiting for the registry to happen. The authority is not allowing the registry if the builder does not pay the amount.
According to the Hindi daily, the NCLT court has appointed IRP (Interim Resolution Professional) after starting the process of declaring Supertech bankrupt.
Apart from this, RERA, authority, and administration have also tightened their noose on the real estate company.
However, banks have opposed the IRP proposal. They said that if the Singapore company invests at a higher interest rate then how will they get their dues. Investment should be allowed only after clearing their dues.
List of Supertech flats on the verge of bankruptcy:
Last year, two towers of Supertech got demolished after a Supreme Court order in August 2021 cited its illegal construction. In its verdict, the court pointed out multiple instances wherein the builders colluded with officials in authority in Noida to build the structure in violation of building codes.
