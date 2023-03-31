Good news for Supertech flat owners! Singapore firm may complete unfinished work

Over 20 thousand home buyers are in a distressful situation who have bought flats in Supertech, Live Hindustan, sister publication of Livemint reported. Between 2009-12, several people made a booking of flats as they were promised they will get a complete handover of their dream house after three years of booking. However, this has not happened till now. In addition to this, hundreds of other flat owners are also waiting for the registry to happen. The authority is not allowing the registry if the builder does not pay the amount.