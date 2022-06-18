Good news for those traveling to Thailand; mask, pre-registration process lifted

Apart from this, all travellers will also no longer be required to purchase travel insurance to enter Thailand.Masks will still be recommended for the general public but will not be compulsory outdoors unless the area is crowded or not well ventilated, CCSA said.
Thailand on 17 June announced that it would lift its much-criticised pre-registration process for foreign visitors from July 1.
Tourism Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told reporters that the Thailand Pass system will be scrapped from 1 July, removing one of the country’s last remaining travel curbs.
Masks will still be recommended for the general public but will not be compulsory outdoors unless the area is crowded or not well ventilated, it said.
However, visitors will now have to only carry vaccine certificates or take COVID tests on arrival.
For social gatherings, CCSA spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin said rapid antigen tests will only be required for individuals showing respiratory symptoms.
"The antigen test will be only carried out with suspicious cases showing respiratory symptoms. In case of gatherings with more than 2,000 people, please notify the infectious disease committee in the provinces or in Bangkok in order to monitor and prevent transmission," he said.
On Friday, CCSA also said that there were 348,699 international arrivals in Thailand between June 1-June 15 of which most travellers came from Malaysia, India, Singapore, Vietnam and US.
In 2019, Thailand was visited by nearly 40 million people, but after COVID hit, the world’s most popular travel destinations was on a standstill.
But as the pandemic subsided, the tourism-dependent kingdom saw gradually relaxed restrictions in a bid to boost visitor numbers. Last year, the country saw less than 1 percent of tourist than that in 2019, despite easing its quarantine requirements.
There were more than 1.6 million foreign tourist arrivals during the first six months of 2022, with foreign tourist receipts logged at 99.7 billion baht, according to government data.
Thailand suffered more than 30,000 COVID-19 deaths overall, but has largely contained its outbreaks, helped by a vaccination rate of more than 80 percent.
