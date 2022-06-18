Good news for those traveling to Thailand; mask, pre-registration process lifted

The “Thailand Pass” system, wherein the foreign tourists had to seek prior approval from Thai authorities.

2 min read . 10:42 AM IST

Apart from this, all travellers will also no longer be required to purchase travel insurance to enter Thailand.Masks will still be recommended for the general public but will not be compulsory outdoors unless the area is crowded or not well ventilated, CCSA said.