Good News for train travellers! Railways announces 380 Ganapati special trips — Check details for Konkan, other places

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday, 21 August 2025, announced that Indian Railways has launched 380 Ganpati Special train trips for 2025 with destinations including Udupi, Kolad, and the Konkan region, among other places, according to the official announcement.

According to the Indian Railways announcement, this is the highest ever number of train trips announced for the devotees and passengers during the festive season of 2025, compared to 358 Ganpati Special train trips in 2024.

The central railway will cater to the heavy travel demand during the festive season in Maharashtra this year. The Western Railway will operate 56 Ganpati Special trips, Konkan Railway (KRCL) 6 trips, and the South Western Railway will handle 22 trips.

Ganpati Special trains trip locations The Ganpati Special trains will be running across the Konkan Railway across places like Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Warmne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani, Chiplun, Kamathe, Sawarda, and Aravali Road.

Other train trips will include Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Madure, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokama Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal.

The auspicious occasion of Ganpati Puja will be celebrated from 27 August 2025 to 6 September 2025. According to the Indian Railways, the Ganpati special trains will be running from 11 August 2025, with the services increased progressively as the dates of the occasion come closer.

The Ministry highlighted that the detailed schedule of the Ganpati special trains is now available on the official IRCTC website, the RailOne mobile application, and computerised PRS.