Covid rules for international passengers: If Covid positive passengers arrive in India from any country, he/she will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility today (January 22). However, such passengers will have to quarantine themselves at home by following the Covid-19 protocols

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Giving much relief to international travellers arriving in India, the Centre has decided not to make a stay at the Covid isolation facility mandatory. So, now if Covid positive passengers arrive in India from any country, he/she will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility today (January 22). However, such passengers will have to quarantine themselves at home by following the Covid-19 protocols. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giving much relief to international travellers arriving in India, the Centre has decided not to make a stay at the Covid isolation facility mandatory. So, now if Covid positive passengers arrive in India from any country, he/she will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility today (January 22). However, such passengers will have to quarantine themselves at home by following the Covid-19 protocols.

In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', the Centre said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

In its revised 'Guidelines for International Arrivals', the Centre said foreign arrivals, who test positive, will still have to undergo home quarantine for seven days even after they test negative, and undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Earlier, the rules were that foreign arrivals coming from any country, including those considered 'at-risk', would be managed at an isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocols. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Earlier, the rules were that foreign arrivals coming from any country, including those considered 'at-risk', would be managed at an isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocols. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the revised guidelines, this clause that mandated staying at 'isolation facility' upon arrival, has been removed. The government said still passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed according to Covid norms.

In the revised guidelines, this clause that mandated staying at 'isolation facility' upon arrival, has been removed. The government said still passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed according to Covid norms. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}