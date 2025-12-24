Good news for travellers! Cabinet approves Delhi metro expansion, 13 new stations, including 10 underground to come up

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the expansion of Delhi metro with three new corridors as part of the metro rail's Phase V (A) project. The extensions will comprise of 13 stations, out of which 10 would be underground. Three stations would be elevated.

The Delhi Metro extensions would cover the following the routes:

1. R.K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha (9.913 Kms),

2. Aerocity to IGD Airport T-1 (2.263 kms)

3. Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj (3.9 kms)

View full Image Delhi Metro extensions

The Central Vista corridor will link all the Kartavya Bhawans, offering seamless, doorstep access for office-goers and visitors in the area.

Once operational, the new metro extensions are expected to benefit around 60,000 employees and nearly two lakh visitors every day. The government said the new corridors will also help cut down pollution and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, improving overall ease of living.

Delhi Metro expansion – New routes, stations at a glance — RK Ashram Marg – Indraprastha section: It will be an extension of the Botanical Garden-R.K. Ashram Marg corridor, providing Metro connectivity to the Central Vista area.

The stations which shall come up under this section include: R.K Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial - High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

View full Image Delhi Metro expansion

– Aerocity – IGD Airport Terminal 1 and Tughlakabad – Kalindi Kunj sections will be an extension of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor, which is expected to boost connectivity of the airport with the southern parts of the national capital in areas such as Tughlakabad, Saket, Kalindi Kunj.

The stations under Tughlakabad – Kalindi Kunj section include: Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar, and Kalindi Kunj.

The Aerocity station will be connected further with the IGD T-1 station.

Cabinet's nod for the expansion comes with the Delhi Metro marking 23 years of operation on Wednesday. To date, the Delhi metro network has expanded to over 352 km and 257 stations across ten lines, including the Airport Line.

According to a report by ANI, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was also recently selected for the esteemed ICI Awards 2025, presented by the Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Chennai.

The recognition falls under the "Outstanding Prestressed Concrete Structure in the Country Award" category for the corridor connecting Maujpur to Majlis Park.