Good news for travellers: Railways to run 7,000 special trains for Chhath Puja, Diwali festival

In good news for travellers, Indian Railways will run 7,000 special trains during the upcoming festival season.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that railways will run 7,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja to facilitate 2 lakh extra passengers daily.

While Diwali starts from October 28, Chhath Puja begins on November 5.

“Keeping in mind the needs of passengers, 2602 trips of 73 pairs of Festival Special Trains for Diwali and Chatth Puja are being run by WR. These trips are originating from several places, including Mumbai, Surat, Udhna, Ahmedabad & Vadodara and will head towards various destinations,” said Western Railway in a post on X.

The Northern Railway (NR) will operate a substantial number of trains as a lot of passengers travel to the eastern parts of the country during this period.

"4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year to cater to the festive rush. Considering the increase in passengers' footfall, the ministry has decided to enhance the services this year, PTI quoted an officials, as saying.

A report stated that in a recent press statement, the Northern Railway said it will operate around 3,050 trips of special trains to help people reach their respective destinations.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two railway projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs.6,798 crore.

Also Read | Delhi man finds live centipede in raita at VIP Railways lounge, IRCTC replies

The two projects, covering 8 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 Kms, said a PIB release.

New Line project will provide connectivity to approximately 168 villages and about 12 Lakh population with 9 new stations.