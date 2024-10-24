Good news for travellers: Railways to run 7,000 special trains for Chhath Puja, Diwali festival

  • In view of Diwali and Chhath Puja and Diwali festival, railways will run 7,000 special trains, announced Union Minister Ashwini Viashnaw.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Trains at the Delhi Cantt station in New Delhi. File Photo.
Trains at the Delhi Cantt station in New Delhi. File Photo.(AFP)

In good news for travellers, Indian Railways will run 7,000 special trains during the upcoming festival season.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that railways will run 7,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja to facilitate 2 lakh extra passengers daily.

While Diwali starts from October 28, Chhath Puja begins on November 5.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour sparks 50% hike in airfares ahead of Diwali

“Keeping in mind the needs of passengers, 2602 trips of 73 pairs of Festival Special Trains for Diwali and Chatth Puja are being run by WR. These trips are originating from several places, including Mumbai, Surat, Udhna, Ahmedabad & Vadodara and will head towards various destinations,” said Western Railway in a post on X.

The Northern Railway (NR) will operate a substantial number of trains as a lot of passengers travel to the eastern parts of the country during this period.

"4,500 special trains were run during Diwali and Chhath Puja last year to cater to the festive rush. Considering the increase in passengers' footfall, the ministry has decided to enhance the services this year, PTI quoted an officials, as saying.

A report stated that in a recent press statement, the Northern Railway said it will operate around 3,050 trips of special trains to help people reach their respective destinations.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Will the festive season be a game changer for auto sector?

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,  approved two railway projects of Ministry of Railways with total estimated cost of Rs.6,798 crore.

 

Also Read | Delhi man finds live centipede in raita at VIP Railways lounge, IRCTC replies

The two projects, covering 8 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 313 Kms, said a PIB release.

New Line project will provide connectivity to approximately 168 villages and about 12 Lakh population with 9 new stations.

"Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to Two Aspirational Districts (Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur) serving approximately 388 villages and about 9 lakh population. These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement," said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGood news for travellers: Railways to run 7,000 special trains for Chhath Puja, Diwali festival

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.