Good news for Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries! Govt announces subsidy

Separately, the Centre this month increased the prices of non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinders by ₹50. In the national capital Delhi. the price of a non-subsidised 14.2kg gas cylinder stands at ₹1,103. The price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder also witnessed a steep hike of ₹350.50 to ₹2,119.50 per cylinder this month.

