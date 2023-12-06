Good news for Umrah pilgrims from India! Saudi Arabia revises visa regulations for Indian Muslims
To facilitate Umrah pilgrimage for Indian Muslims, Saudi Arabia has revised its visa regulations enabling Indian pilgrims to perform Umrah without a special visa. Now, they can perform the pilgrimage on tourism or work visa
For the convenience of Indian “Umrah" pilgrims, Saudi Arabia has revised visa regulations and increased dedicated flights to India. As per the new regulations, Indian Muslims would not require a specific visa for the pilgrimage, and they can perform the pilgrimage with work or tourism visa, Saudi Hajj and Umrah minister Tawfig Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah told Hindustan Times in an interview.