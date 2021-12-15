Good news for UP govt employees! DA hiked to 31%. Details here

Good news for UP govt employees! DA hiked to 31%. Details here1 min read . 08:29 PM IST
- The decision would be implemented retrospectively from July, 2021
The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 28% to 31%. The decision would be implemented retrospectively from July, 2021, according to news agency ANI.
