Home / News / India /  Good news for UP govt employees! DA hiked to 31%. Details here

Good news for UP govt employees! DA hiked to 31%. Details here

UP hikes DA for government employees
1 min read . 08:29 PM IST Livemint

  • The decision would be implemented retrospectively from July, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees from 28% to 31%. The decision would be implemented retrospectively from July, 2021, according to news agency ANI.  

