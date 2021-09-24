The Uttarakhand government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) to 11%, spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed on Friday. This will cost the state ₹1800 crore annually, he said.

Also, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today announced ₹10,000 for Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors working in the first and second wave of Covid. ₹3000 incentive was announced for Group 'C' and Group 'D' personnel of Ayurvedic and Homeopathy.

In a separate development, the Bharatiya Pensioners Manch (BMS) recently sought intervention of Prime Minister Modi for the release of DA and DR arrears for central government employees and pensioners at the earliest.

In April last year, the Ministry of Finance had put on hold an increment in DA till June 30, 2021, due to the Covid.

In July this year, the Centre hiked DA and DR to 28% from July 1, 2021, which benefited more than 48 lakh central government employees, and 65 lakh pensioners.

The rate of DA from January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, was 17%. Thus no DA and DR arrears were released for central government employees and pensioners respectively.

In a letter to the PM Modi, the BMS said, "It is urged upon you to kindly intervene into the matter and direct the Ministry of Finance for early release of the freeze DA/DR with effect from January1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. An early and immediate action with a line of reply to this organization will be highly appreciated."

The BPM further stated that during this period (DA freeze) the retail inflation had shot up and the price of auto fuel, edible oil and several pulses had also jumped to record level.

The very basis of payment of DA is to compensate employees and pensioners for increase in the cost of living. After the cost of living has gone up, it is unfair to deny the compensation to employees and pensioners, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

