Good news. France scraps transit visa requirement for Indian Passport holders

Indian nationals transiting through mainland France will no longer need an airport transit visa, with effect from April 10, 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, April 23.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a media briefing that the decision reflects the enduring partnership between India and France, “elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership during the recent visit of President Macron and further facilitation of smoother movement of people and enhanced people-to-people ties.”
Earlier in the day, the Embassy of France in India released a statement, saying, "Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory."
The statement noted that during his recent visit to India in February 2026, French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that measures would be taken to ease Indian nationals’ travel via France.
"Subsequent to President Macron’s statement, a decree amending that of 10 May 2010 regarding the documents and visas required for the entry of foreigners into French territory was adopted, and published in the Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on 9 April 2026," it added.
Consequently, with effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory, the embassy's statement said.
"This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country," it read.
The embassy also informed that the change has also been reflected in the procedures on the France-Visas platform.
As per the embassy, one does not require an airport transit visa if they are: