Good News! Go First resumes flight services between India and Oman
- India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW DELHI : As Indian government resumed scheduled flight operations for international flights, Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.
"Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline's statement noted.
The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to Covid-19 pandemic, it added.
