OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Good News! Go First resumes flight services between India and Oman
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : As Indian government resumed scheduled flight operations  for international flights, Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.

India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline's statement noted.

The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to Covid-19 pandemic, it added. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout