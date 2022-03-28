Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Good News! Go First resumes flight services between India and Oman

Good News! Go First resumes flight services between India and Oman

Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Livemint

  • India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : As Indian government resumed scheduled flight operations  for international flights, Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.

NEW DELHI : As Indian government resumed scheduled flight operations  for international flights, Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.

India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline's statement noted.

"Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline's statement noted.

The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to Covid-19 pandemic, it added. 

The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to Covid-19 pandemic, it added. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!