Good News! Go First resumes flight services between India and Oman

Good News! Go First resumes flight services between India and Oman1 min read . 07:53 PM IST
- India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : As Indian government resumed scheduled flight operations for international flights, Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.
NEW DELHI : As Indian government resumed scheduled flight operations for international flights, Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards.
India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline's statement noted.
"Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline's statement noted.
The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to Covid-19 pandemic, it added.
The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years interruption due to Covid-19 pandemic, it added.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!