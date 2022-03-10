In a major relief to passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday declared that they had decided to resume the services of providing linen, blankets and curtains from today, 10 March.

In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

The services had been discontinued owing to the coronavirus pandemic situation that prevailed for almost three years. It spread by transmission and therefore blankets and linen were not being provided.

The service to provide blankets, linen and bedroll for AC coaches are set to resume from today, 10 March.

Even though free bedroll and linen had been discontinued, the Indian Railways had been providing a bedroll kit to passengers who would be interested in buying them. The service was made on a need basis.

While the meals and linen service have been restored, concessions for passengers still remain suspended. The major transporter of India has resumed most of its services, which were suspended due to Covid-19 situation , as Covid cases started to decline significantly

