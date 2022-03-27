Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Good News! IndiGo starts daily flights connecting Pantnagar with Delhi, Dehradun

Good News! IndiGo starts daily flights connecting Pantnagar with Delhi, Dehradun

The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills: Official statement mint
1 min read . 09:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills: Official statement

NEW DELHI : Low-cost carrier, Interglobal Aviation (Indigo) has started daily flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.The Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.

NEW DELHI : Low-cost carrier, Interglobal Aviation (Indigo) has started daily flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.The Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.

"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned.

"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned.

The IndiGo introduced 20 exclusive routes and re-commenced 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow from today. 

The IndiGo introduced 20 exclusive routes and re-commenced 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow from today. 

In a statement, the carrier said it would introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.

In a statement, the carrier said it would introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.

The country's largest airline on Sunday announced the resumption of its international flights from several destinations in India. The budget carrier said in a statement that the flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru.

The country's largest airline on Sunday announced the resumption of its international flights from several destinations in India. The budget carrier said in a statement that the flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!