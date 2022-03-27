Good News! IndiGo starts daily flights connecting Pantnagar with Delhi, Dehradun

NEW DELHI :
Low-cost carrier, Interglobal Aviation (Indigo) has started daily flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.The Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.
"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned.
The IndiGo introduced 20 exclusive routes and re-commenced 16 exclusive flights apart from starting RCS services between Prayagraj and Lucknow from today.
In a statement, the carrier said it would introduce exclusive flights on various routes, including Pune-Mangaluru, Pune-Visakhapatnam, Hubli-Hyderabad, Jammu-Varanasi and Tirupati-Tiruchirappalli.
The country's largest airline on Sunday announced the resumption of its international flights from several destinations in India. The budget carrier said in a statement that the flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru.
