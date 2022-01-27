Good news! Major decline in daily Covid cases in Bengaluru across all zones

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, addressing a virtual meeting on controlling COVID-19 in the city, said, “There is a reduction of about 30 per cent in daily cases across all the zones. Case trends over the past week across all the zones have been reviewed. The positivity rate has also reduced from 25-plus per cent to 17-20 per cent during the last week."