Good news! Major decline in daily Covid cases in Bengaluru across all zones

There is a reduction of about 30% in daily cases across all the zones. Case trends over the past week across all the zones have been reviewed, BBMP commissioner said.
Bengaluru civic commissioner on Thursday notified there is about a 30% drop in the daily COVID-19 cases across all zone in the municipality. However, He instructed officials to take precautions to contain the spread of infection in localities with a high caseload.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, addressing a virtual meeting on controlling COVID-19 in the city, said, “There is a reduction of about 30 per cent in daily cases across all the zones. Case trends over the past week across all the zones have been reviewed. The positivity rate has also reduced from 25-plus per cent to 17-20 per cent during the last week."
“But BTM Layout, Malleshwaram, HSR Layout and Konnankunte wards are noticed to have a higher caseload. Hence, strict containment measures must be taken in these locations."
Apart from that, he ordered officials to map the positivity rates of RAT and RTPCR across all zones, and flag if there is any higher positivity noticed. Also COVID patients marked as 'home isolation' shall be discharged on the platform on the seventh day
Mobile Triaging Units shall focus on triaging 10-15 per cent of the overall caseload and 100 per cent of all cases recommended hospital/Covid Care Centre admission, shall be physically triaged on the same day, the chief commissioner further instructed.
COVID Care Centres (CCC) have been set up in the city as per necessity. But most of the infected persons are under home isolation. Gupta instructed the officials to identify the number of CCCs based on caseload and current occupancy and re-deploy staff from Zero-occupancy CCCs.
Karnataka today reported over 38,000 cases, of which more than 17,000 cases were recorded from Bengaluru.