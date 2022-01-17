Delhi and Mumbai have reported a big fall in Covid-19 infections in the past two days.

Mumbai's daily new infections fell below 10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early this month. The financial capital reported 7,895 infections late on Sunday, Mumbai civic body said.

The cases in the national capital have fallen consistently since hitting a peak of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that the city is likely to witness 4,000-5,000 fewer COVID-19 cases than the number reported on Sunday. Jain said that Covid cases in the city have been reducing and Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.

“Fresh cases today (Monday) are likely to be 4,000-5,000 less than over 18,000 reported yesterday (Sunday). It is expected to be around 13,000-14,000 today," news agency ANI quoted Jain.

In an email to Reuters, Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Centre of Social Medicine & Community Health at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, said, "With very large numbers of sub-clinical, asymptomatic and undetected cases, it is difficult to pinpoint a peak by new cases.In this situation, monitoring hospitalisation is more prudent; today's case can be next week's hospitalisation."

Meanwhile, India reported 2,58,089 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed today. With this, the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country moved up to 3,73,80,253 including 16,56,341 active cases. Active cases account for 4.43 per cent of the total infections. Of the total cases, 8,209 total Omicron cases have been detected so far which is an increase of 6.02 per cent since yesterday.

