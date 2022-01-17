Good News! Mumbai, Delhi see sharp fall in Covid-19 infections in last two days

The cases in the national capital have fallen consistently since hitting a peak of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that the city is likely to witness 4,000-5,000 fewer COVID-19 cases than the number reported on Sunday. Jain said that Covid cases in the city have been reducing and Monday will be the fourth straight day when the number of cases will be lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.

