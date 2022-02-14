MUMBAI : In a good news from the capital city of Maharashtra, Mumbai reported only 192 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours on Monday.

This is the lowest daily count since 13 December last year.

The city also reported two Covid-19 related deaths.

350 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged in the city, the official statement recorded.

The tally of coronavirus infections jumped to 10,54,242, with Monday's addition.

The death toll also rose to 16,685, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

Mumbai has reported less than 200 Covid-19 cases for the first time since December 13, when it had logged 174 infections and two fatalities.

The metropolis also remained free of sealed buildings and containment zones for the fifth day in a row till Monday.

The case doubling rate improved further and surpassed the 1,600-day mark, while the number of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients dropped below 1000, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stands at 0.67 per cent, it said. On Sunday, the city had reported 288 Covid-19 cases and only one fatality.

Generally, the city reports fewer new Covid-19 cases on Mondays owing to less number of coronavirus tests conducted on weekends. In the last 24 hours, 28,599 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative tally to 1,58,34,878, the civic body said.

With 350 patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 10,32,186, while the city's recovery rate stood at 98 per cent, as per the bulletin.

At present, Mumbai has 2,513 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.

The case doubling rate of Mumbai jumped to 1,691 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 cases between February 7 and February 13 stood at 0.04 per cent, it said.

The BMC said 167 out of the 192 new patients, or around 87 per cent, were asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, only 26 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized and 10 put on oxygen support, it said. Also, only 996 of the total 36,889 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients were currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin.

On January 7, 2022, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which started from December 21, 2021.

Last year, the metropolis had reported the highest 11,163 daily cases on April 4 and most deaths in a day at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.