Good news Mumbaikars! North Channel Bridge to cut Bandra-Marine drive travel time to 10 minutes! Opens today

The newly inaugurated North Channel Bridge promises to transform travel in Mumbai, slashing the Bandra-Marine Drive journey to just 10 minutes. With ambitious coastal road projects nearing completion, city officials herald this as a significant stride toward improved connectivity and reduced pollution for Mumbaikars.

Updated27 Jan 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the inauguration of the northbound bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_26_2025_000372A)(PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated the North Channel Bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Sunday and describing it as a milestone that will “herald a new era of connectivity” for the city.

The bow-string arch bridge will become operational for vehicular traffic on January 27, reducing the travel time between Bandra and Marine Drive and vice versa to just 10 minutes.

“With 94 per cent of the work completed, the coastal road will be fully open to Mumbaikars upon the completion of the Prabhadevi connector in February,” he said.

“The coastal road milestone is a new era of connectivity for Mumbai. It will significantly reduce travel time for Mumbaikars and provide much-needed relief from pollution,” he said.

After the inauguration, interacting with the media, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the constriction of a 70-hectare park, as reported by ANI.

“A 70-hectare park will be built here. The file for 120 acres of land of Mahalaxmi Race Course has been opened, the agreement has been done... The special thing is that a 300-acre world-class central park will be built here, a big oxygen park which the people of Mumbai need. This will reduce Mumbai's pollution. People will get facilities... This is a big gift for our Mumbaikars on Republic Day,” he said.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present on the occasion. “I appreciate all the officers, engineers, employees of the BMC, contractors, and construction workers involved in successfully completing the coastal road project. Your dedication and hard work have made this possible,” he said.

Coastal road opening time

The coastal road will be open for vehicular movement daily from 7 a.m. to midnight, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release on Friday. The BMC added that the northbound bridge will be opened for the public on January 27, as reported by ANI.

“In the absence of the northbound bridge, both north as well as south bound traffic was directed to the southbound bridge, which was opened for the public a few months back,” it said.

Features

The northbound bridge is 827 metres long, with 699 metres over the sea and a 128-metre access road. The bridge includes a 143-metre long, 27-metre wide and 31-metre high 'Bo Arch String Girder' weighing approximately 2,400 metric tons, the release said.

The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is being developed in phases to provide faster access from south Mumbai to the northern suburbs, stretching from Nariman Point to Dahisar.

Almost 94 per cent of the construction of the first phase of the coastal road, covering a 10.58-km-stretch from Shamal Das Gandhi Marg in south Mumbai to Worli-Bandra Sea Link, has been completed, the release said. More than 50 lakh vehicles have used the coastal road route from March 12 to December 31, 2024, with the daily average being 18,000-20,000 vehicles, it added.

Shinde is the guardian minister of Mumbai city. Shelar is the guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs, while Lodha is the co-guardian minister.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The North Channel Bridge will drastically reduce travel time between Bandra and Marine Drive.
  • The Mumbai Coastal Road Project aims to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.
  • A future park initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance urban green spaces and combat pollution.
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 07:28 AM IST
