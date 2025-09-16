Good News Passengers! Central Railway announces 1,126 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja: Check routes

Indian railways update: In a good news for passengers, Central Railways has recently announced over 1,100 special trains to meet the surge in travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja. As per a press release from Central Railway and Southern Railway, the trains have been introduced on busy routes to meet the rush.

The exponential surge in travel during the festive season is already being felt as people attempt to book tickets to their hometown or for a vacation. The Indian Railways special trains for Chhath Puja and Diwali will provide relief to passengers who want to travel during these times.

1,126 special trains for Diwali, Durga Puja, Chhath Puja In the press release date 12 September, Central Railway said that it was adding 182 extra trains in addition to the 944 special trains that have been already announced.

“Central Railway to run 1126 Special trains for Puja, Diwali & Chhath Festival 2025. 182 Special Trains to be run in addition to the already announced 944 Special trains. Central Railway will run additional 182 Special Trains for the convenience of passengers during the upcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival season. Total Special Trains for Diwali/Chhat Puja by Central Railway is 1126, with 182 specials announced now & 944 specials announced earlier,” the Central Railway said in its press release.

Indian Railway festive special train: Routes Most of the Indian Railway special trains announced for Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja are from Mumbai and Pune. Some of the special routes are — Mumbai-Danapur, Mumbai-Banaras, Mumbai-Mau, Mumbai-Karimnagar, Pune-Amravati, and Pune-Sanganer.

The details are as follows:

LTT-Danapur-LTT Bi-weekly Special (40 Services) 01017 Bi-weekly Special will depart Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs every Monday & Saturday from 27.09.2025 to 01.12.2025 and will arrive Danapur at 22.45 hrs next day. (20 services)

01018 Bi-weekly Special will depart Danapur at 00.30 hrs every Monday & Wednesday from 29.09.2025 to 03.12.2025 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.00 hrs next day. (20 services)

LTT-Mau-LTT Bi-Weekly Specials (40 Services) 01123 Bi-weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs every Friday and Sunday from 26.09.2025 to 30.11.2025 and will arrive Mau at 05.35 hrs third day. (20 services)

01124 Bi-weekly Special will leave Mau at 07.35 hrs every Sunday and Tuesday from 28.09.2025 to 02.12.2025 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.20 hrs next day. (20 services) LTT- Banaras - LTT Bi-Weekly Specials (40 Services) 01051 Bi-Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs every Wednesday and Thursday from 24.09.2025 to 27.11.2025 and arrive Banaras at 01.10 hrs third day (20 services).

01052 Bi-Weekly special will leave Banaras at 06.35 hrs every Friday and Saturday from 26.09.2025 to 29.11.2025 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.40 hrs next day (20 services).

LTT-Karimnagar-LTT Weekly Special - (6 Services) 01067 Weekly Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 15.30 hrs every Tuesday from 23.09.2025 to 07.10.2025 and will reach Karimnagar at 08.30 next day. (3 Services)

01068 Weekly Special will leave Karimnagar at 17.30 hrs every Wednesday from 24.09.2025 to 08.10.2025 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.40 hrs next day. (3 Services) Pune-Amravati-Pune Weekly Special – (16 Services) 01403 Weekly Special will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs every Tuesday from 07.10.2025 to 25.11.2025 and arrive Amravati at 10.05 hrs next day. (8 Services)

01404 Weekly Special will leave Amravati at 12.00 hrs every Wednesday from 08.10.2025 to 26.11.2025 and arrive Pune at 00.15 hrs next day. (8 Services) Pune – Sanganer Jn – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (14 Services) 01405 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Pune at 09.45 hrs every Friday from 26.09.2025 to 07.11.2025 and will arrive Sanganer Jn at 06.45 hrs next day. (7 Services)

01406 Weekly Superfast Special will leave Sanganer Jn at 11.35 hrs every Saturday from 27.09.2025 to 08.11.2025 and will arrive Pune at 09.30 hrs next day. (7 Services)

Pune – Sanganer Jn – Pune Bi-weekly Special (26 Services) 01411 Bi-weekly Special will leave Pune at 09.45 hrs every Thursday & Sunday from 25.09.2025 to 06.11.2025 and will arrive Sanganer Jn at 06.45 hrs next day. (13 Services)

01412 Bi-weekly Special will leave Sanganer Jn at 11.35 hrs every Friday & Monday from 26.09.2025 to 07.11.2025 and will arrive Pune at 09.30 hrs next day. (13 Services) How to book Indian Railway special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja? According to the Central Railway, the booking window for these special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja have opened on 14 September.

Passengers can book their tickets via all computerised reservation centres and o­n the IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in.