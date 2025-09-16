Good News Passengers! Central Railway announces 1,126 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja: Check routes

Indian railways update: In a good news for passengers, Central Railways has recently announced over 1,100 special trains to meet the surge in travel during Diwali and Chhath Puja. As per a press release from Central Railway and Southern Railway, the trains have been introduced on busy routes to meet the rush.
The exponential surge in travel during the festive season is already being felt as people attempt to book tickets to their hometown or for a vacation. The Indian Railways special trains for Chhath Puja and Diwali will provide relief to passengers who want to travel during these times.
In the press release date 12 September, Central Railway said that it was adding 182 extra trains in addition to the 944 special trains that have been already announced.
“Central Railway to run 1126 Special trains for Puja, Diwali & Chhath Festival 2025. 182 Special Trains to be run in addition to the already announced 944 Special trains. Central Railway will run additional 182 Special Trains for the convenience of passengers during the upcoming Puja, Diwali and Chhath festival season. Total Special Trains for Diwali/Chhat Puja by Central Railway is 1126, with 182 specials announced now & 944 specials announced earlier,” the Central Railway said in its press release.
Most of the Indian Railway special trains announced for Diwali, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja are from Mumbai and Pune. Some of the special routes are — Mumbai-Danapur, Mumbai-Banaras, Mumbai-Mau, Mumbai-Karimnagar, Pune-Amravati, and Pune-Sanganer.
The details are as follows:
According to the Central Railway, the booking window for these special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja have opened on 14 September.
Passengers can book their tickets via all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in.
Bookings for Unreserved Coaches can be done through UTS system with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains.