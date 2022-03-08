Good News! Sariska Tiger Reserve now has 27 tigers, Gehlot shares picture

Good News! Sariska Tiger Reserve now has 27 tigers, Gehlot shares picture2 min read . 04:25 PM IST
Rajasthan CM informed that ST17's cubs had been captured in the trap camera , thereby confirming the total number of tigers in the reserve to be 27.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday took to microblogging site Twitter to announce that the number of tigers in Sariska Tiger Reserve has increased to twenty seven.
Sariska Tiger Reserve is situated in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.
Gehlot informed that ST17's cubs had been captured in the trap camera , thereby confirming the total number of tigers in the reserve to be 27.
“Good news from Sariska Tiger Reserve as Tigress ST17’s newborn cubs have been captured in trap cameras. Now the tiger reserve has 27 total tigers including 9 tigers, 11 tigresses and 7 cubs. Their rising numbers is a matter of joy!" Gehlot's tweet read.
See the post here
The Rajasthan CM shared a pictures of two tiger cubs that were caught on a trap camera. He further informed that the reserve now houses 9 tigers, 11 tigresses and 7 cubs.
Even though India has been able to conserve a quantifiable number of Tigers from 2014-2018, the number of habitats to house them has shrunk considerably. The tiger reserves of India were set up in 1973 and are governed by Project Tiger, which is administrated by the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Until 2018, 50 protected areas have been designated tiger reserves.
Apart from the Bengal tiger, Sariska Tiger Reserve harbours many wildlife species including Indian leopard, jungle cat, caracal, striped hyena, golden jackal, chital, sambar deer, nilgai, wild boar, small Indian civet, Javan mongoose, ruddy mongoose, honey badger, Rhesus macaque and Northern plains gray langur and Indian hare.
In 2005, the Government of Rajasthan, in cooperation with the Government of India and Wildlife Institute of India, planned the re-introduction of tigers to Sariska and also the relocation of villages.[12] Plans to construct a bypass were also discussed.[13] It was decided to import one male and two females from Ranthambore National Park.
