'Good opportunity for both countries:' Brazil to India after Amazonia-1 launch

The Amazonia-1 will provide remote-sensing data for observation and monitoring of deforestation in the Amazon rain forests and the state of agriculture in Brazil. The data obtained from the satellite is expected to be used also for monitoring of coastal regions, water reservoirs, natural and cultivated forests and predicting possible environmental disasters. The satellite has a wide-view optical imager or camera with 3 visible frequency bands with 60 meters’ resolution. It will be set on a sun synchronous orbit (passing over one point of the earth at the same time every day), generating images of any part of the world every 5 days, according to Brazilian officials.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}