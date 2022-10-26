Good or bad? Experts come with forecast for Covid-19 during the coming winter

Covid-19 infection is projected to rise gradually by February next year, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said. As per the US institutes, Covid cases are likely to rise slowly to about 18.7 million average daily cases by February next year from the current 16.7 million daily during winters. However, the surge in cases is not expected to cause an increase in deaths. It made a forecast that global daily deaths would average 2,748 people on February 1 compared with around 1,660 now. The study also said that hospitalisation rate will also be low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}