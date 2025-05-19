‘Good relations with ISI’: UP ATS arrests suspected Pakistani spy Shahzad for sharing sensitive information

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad on Sunday arrested a suspected Pakistani spy who was allegedly involved in smuggling goods across the India-Pakistan border while working for Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

According to an official release by ATS, the suspect, identified as Shahzad from Moradabad, had been illegally transporting items such as cosmetics, clothing, spices, and other goods.

According to the ATS, he was using smuggling as a cover to operate on behalf of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's spy agency. The arrest was announced on Sunday.

“Shahzad has good relations with the agents of ISI, with whom he was in constant touch. Shahzad has shared confidential information related to India's security with the agents of ISI,” the ATS said in a statement.

“On confirmation of this information, FIR was registered under sections 148 and 152 at ATS, Lucknow. Shahzad was arrested today (May 19) by UP ATS from Moradabad, who is being presented before the court as per rules, and further legal action is being taken,” it added.

The ATS further said that Shahzad used to provide money to the agents of ISI present in India.

"He also used to send people from many parts of Rampur district and Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan to work for ISI under the guise of smuggling. The ISI also arranged the visas of these people. Shahzad had also provided Indian SIMs to the ISI agents to spy against India," the statement stated.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor commented on the recent arrests of several suspected spies in the districts of Panipat, Kaithal, and Hisar.

Speaking at a press conference, Kapoor said the arrests were made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, with anti-national elements apprehended in various districts of Haryana.

He said the arrests were based on input from central and state intelligence agencies, adding, “After Operation Sindoor, we had increased vigilance, and under that, based on information received from our central agencies and state intelligence agencies, anti-national elements were caught in some districts. Cases have been registered against them, and they have been arrested and sent to jail.”