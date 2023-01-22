BJP lawmaker Narayan Patel explained the rising number of road accidents in the state by asserting that good roads encourage high-speed traffic movement, which increases the risk of losing control of the vehicles. According to Patel, who represents the Mandhana assembly constituency in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, some drivers are also at fault because a lot of them drive while intoxicated.

While talking to reporters, Patel said, "Road accidents are rising in my constituency. The roads are good and vehicles run at high speed, posing the risk of losing control. I have experienced this. Some drivers, not all, also drink and drive, leading to accidents."

After being questioned by reporters about whether he thought bad roads contributed to fewer accidents, he made the remark. Over four major accidents have occurred just in the Khandwa district so far this year.

While visiting the US in 2017, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that Madhya Pradesh's roads were superior to those in the US. In 2018, he even reiterated his claim in front of public.

However, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Madhya Pradesh reported the significant number of road accident deaths in the country in 2019. In total, there were 13,497 deaths in Madhya Pradesh due to road accidents that year with 51,641 reported accident cases.