'Good roads...': MP BJP lawmaker on what causes accidents1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Over four major accidents have occurred in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh so far this year
BJP lawmaker Narayan Patel explained the rising number of road accidents in the state by asserting that good roads encourage high-speed traffic movement, which increases the risk of losing control of the vehicles. According to Patel, who represents the Mandhana assembly constituency in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, some drivers are also at fault because a lot of them drive while intoxicated.
