Govt notifies rules to protect people who help accident victims

The people helping the road accidents victims on the spot can no longer be put through legal quagmire at the hospital or later by law enforcement authorities. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday notified the rules for the protection of Good Samaritans. The rules provide for the rights of good samaritan which include that the the good samaritan be treated respectfully without any discrimination on the grounds of religion, nationality, caste or sex.

No police officer or any other person shall compel a Good Samaritan to disclose his/her name, identity, address or any such other personal details. However, he may voluntarily choose to disclose the same.

The rules also provide that every public and private hospital shall publish a charter in Hindi, English and vernacular language, at the entrance or other conspicuous location, and on their website, stating the rights of Good Samaritans.

If a person has voluntarily agreed to become a witness in the case in which he has acted as a Good Samaritan, he shall be examined in accordance with the provisions of the new law.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, inserted a new section 134A, named "Protection of good Samaritans" which provides that a Good Samaritan shall not be liable for any civil or criminal action for any injury to or death of the victim of an accident.

A “Good Samaritan" means a person, who in good faith, voluntarily and without expectation of any reward or compensation renders emergency medical or non-medical care or assistance at the scene of an accident to the victim or transports such victim to the hospital.

India witnesses around 1.5 lakh deaths due to road accidents which is highest in the world.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated