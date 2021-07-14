Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he felt "encouraged" as even opposition leaders are talking about his party.

Kejriwal's statement has come after Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday tweeted that the AAP has always recognised his vision and work for Punjab.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Goa, told media, “Navjot Singh Sidhu? He is in Punjab. I am happy that AAP is doing such a good job that even opposition leaders are praising us. So, one feels encouraged about it".

It's good to see that even opposition parties are praising AAP's good work. One feels encouraged about it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Goa pic.twitter.com/txICL3j7sC — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Wednesday said each family in Goa will get up to 300 units electricity free per month if his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power in the state Assembly elections.Elections to the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly are scheduled in February next year.

“If people in Delhi can get free electricity, then why not free power for people in Goa," he said.

Yesterday, in a series of tweet, Sidhu wrote, "Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present "Punjab Model" It is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab".

Sidhu's tweets came amid attempts by the Congress high command to resolve infighting in the party's Punjab unit and speculation that he may be appointed as the state unit president.

