Air India Boeing 747 took to the skies for the last time on Monday — dubbed as the ‘end of an era’ by many on social media platforms. The iconic long haul jet performed the tradition 'wing wave' manoeuvre — a practice reserved for retiring flights — before heading towards Panefield in the US.

“Today, we wave goodbye to the first of our last Queen of the Skies — the B747 — departing Mumbai. Thank you for an era of majestic flights. We’ll miss your iconic presence," Air India tweeted.

The aircraft (nicknamed Agra) was de-registered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation last year and is now likely to be dismantled and stripped for parts. A second Boeing 747 aircraft is also expected to depart from Mumbai in the near future while two other planes will be broken down for parts within the city.

“Goodbye Air India jumbo. Air India Boeing B744 taxiing towards runway 27 at Mumbai via famous N1 for the very last time. Departing from Mumbai to it's birth place Everett (PAE)," tweeted one user.

“I was 5 years old when Air India introduced its first Boeing 747-400. Dad and mum picked up on a news headline hinting at the Queen Of The Skies being tested at Madras International. We took the bike, raced to a patch of poromboku land near the NE side of runway No 07/25. We watched this thing of majesty for two hours straight, approaching the runway, landing and immediately taking off. Core memory unlocked for sure, but this was the catalyst for my obsession with flying machines. Never got to fly aboard one but I'll miss it regardless," recalled another user.

“FAREWELL! Impressive wing wave of Air India Boeing 747-400 leaving Mumbai this morning," wrote a third.

(With inputs from agencies)

