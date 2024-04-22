'Goodbye Air India jumbo': Netizens hail ‘wing wave’ manoeuvre as Boeing 747 takes off for last time from Mumbai
Social media users bid farewell to Air India's Boeing 747 as it departs from Mumbai for the last time, with many expressing nostalgia for the iconic aircraft.
Air India Boeing 747 took to the skies for the last time on Monday — dubbed as the ‘end of an era’ by many on social media platforms. The iconic long haul jet performed the tradition 'wing wave' manoeuvre — a practice reserved for retiring flights — before heading towards Panefield in the US.