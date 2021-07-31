BJP MP and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday announced that he has quit politics and will resign as BJP MP. Supriyo, however, clarified that he will not join any other party. "Leaving, Alvida. Spoke to my parents, wife, friends, and after listening to the advice I am saying that I am leaving."

"Am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! Have always supported one team #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That’s it!! Leaving," Supriyo said in a Facebook post.

"I have stayed for too long… I have helped somebody, have disappointed somebody, It is for the people to decide. To be involved in social work, you can do that without being involved in any politics," he added.

Babul said he will leave his government allotted residence within one month. "Resigning from my MP post too," the BJP leader said. This comes just weeks after Babul was dropped as minister in the recent cabinet reshuffle carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Supriyo had held several portfolios as MOS in the Modi government since 2014, was removed earlier this month during a cabinet reshuffle. He hinted that his decision to quit politics was partly due to losing the ministry and differences with the state leadership of Bengal BJP.

Babul said that he was leaving only after he had answers to all questions that he had in his heart. "One can perform social work even without staying in politics. I need some time for myself. And yes, I am obviously resigning from the post of MP as well," he wrote.

In a detailed post, Babul answered whether his departure from politics was due to recent ministry reshuffle in which he was dropped. He said 'yes'. Babul also wrote that there were some issues with state leadership before the assembly election in Bengal. He said some leaders were responsible in the state but he said he did not want to name who was responsible.

"If someone ask that whether leaving the politics is somehow connected to losing ministry. Yes then it is true to some extent... Also had differences with the state leadership since the assembly poll campaign," he wrote.

Two-time MP from Asansol, Babul unsuccessfully contested Bengal assembly polls against Trinamool Congress’s Aroop Biswas. The BJP, which was expecting to sweep Bengal, emerged as the second largest party in the state but its some of the heavyweight leaders suffered shocking defeats.

