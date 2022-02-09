People would not be made to run from pillar to post to get their hard-earned pension as the Delhi government will be taking the online route for the department's pension disbursement, according to an official statement.

"Earlier, this payment could not be made digital due to technical reasons, but the Social Welfare Department held several meetings with the central government, and found its solution. Now there will be no hindrance or delay in pension cases," Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Tuesday.

The first digital payment was made under the programme on he said.

The whole process, from filling the application form to disbursement of pension, will be online.

"Now people will not have to face any inconvenience by standing in queues at government offices," the department said in a statement.

