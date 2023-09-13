Goodbye to Mumbai's iconic red double-decker buses! New electric version to be rolled in1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Mumbai's iconic red double-decker buses will be taken off the streets this week, along with open double-decker buses in October.
Mumbai's iconic red double-decker buses will go off the streets this week, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking said on Tuesday. Besides, the open double-decker buses will also disappear from the city in the first week of October.