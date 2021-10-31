NEW DELHI: Godrej-backed insecticide brand Goodknight has partnered with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for a digital film to create awareness around mosquito-borne diseases.

The film has been released on Khan's Instagram account and is aimed at issuing a caution against malaria and dengue. The film, conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, features the actor being concerned about the safety of her children.

In the film, the actor speaks about how using insecticides inside the home is as important as wearing a mask outside the home. The actor is endorsing the company's liquid vaporiser, Gold Flash. The company said the product eliminates mosquitoes through a technology that automatically releases flash vapours to combat them.

Sunil Kataria, chief executive officer-India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said that mosquito-borne diseases are currently surging across the country. Even one mosquito can be a threat to the family’s health. "Our intent is to reach out to the masses across target groups and create awareness," he said.

He added, "Apart from being one of India’s most followed and revered celebrities, Khan symbolizes a commitment to ensure her family is healthy and protected. We share a similar vision to ensure happy moments of families are protected uninterrupted."

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Creating awareness and cautioning people is my humble effort along with Goodknight to ensure that people stay safe. I urge people to adopt basic precautions that can go a long way to make the country free of mosquito-borne diseases."

For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2021, Godrej's GCPL's net profit was up 14.98% at ₹1,720.82 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics