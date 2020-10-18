Goods trade data hints at recovery, albeit at soft pace

There are two reasons behind the 21.5% fall in exports to $125 billion during the first half of this fiscal year. One is naturally the rapid spread of covid-19 across countries, which are India’s major trading partners. This led to Indian exports’ demand imploding in these countries. On top of this, the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic added to the woes of exporting firms. Even where there was demand, production had to be stopped because of the lockdown, leading to lower exports. Things have been gradually improving since May with lower export contraction.