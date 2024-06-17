Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, several injured

Several passengers were injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal.

“There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am,” PTI reported citing divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

#WATCH | Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district in West Bengal, several feared injured



Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8rPyHxccN0 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

Moreover, the wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train is suspended in the air. Local media videos showed a pile-up between the two trains with one compartment nearly vertical in the air with rescue workers and locals milling around at the accident side. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the accident.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district today; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/rYnEfC3vic — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024

Help Desk number at Sealdah in connection with Kanchanjunga train collision:-

033-23508794

033-23833326

Helpline No. GHY Station

03612731621

03612731622

03612731623

Efforts are underway to shift the injured passengers to nearby hospitals, with senior officials rushing to the scene to oversee operations.