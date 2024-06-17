Kanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, several injured

A goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in north Bengal, injuring several passengers.

Livemint
Updated10:02 AM IST
Goods train collides with Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in north Bengal, injuring several passengers. (Photo: HT)
Goods train collides with Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express in north Bengal, injuring several passengers. (Photo: HT)

Several passengers were injured when a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express from behind near New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal.

“There are unconfirmed reports of injury to a few persons in the accident that took place around 9 am,” PTI reported citing divisional railway manager of NFR’s Katihar Division.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, he said.

Moreover, the wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train is suspended in the air. Local media videos showed a pile-up between the two trains with one compartment nearly vertical in the air with rescue workers and locals milling around at the accident side. It was not immediately clear if there were casualties in the accident.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X, “Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

Help Desk number at Sealdah in connection with Kanchanjunga train collision:-

033-23508794

033-23833326

Helpline No. GHY Station

03612731621

03612731622

03612731623

Efforts are underway to shift the injured passengers to nearby hospitals, with senior officials rushing to the scene to oversee operations.

(This is a developing story)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaKanchanjungha Express collides with goods train in West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, several injured

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

309.55
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
8.6 (2.86%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.30
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.2 (0.71%)

HDFC Bank

1,597.45
10:28 AM | 14 JUN 2024
16.55 (1.05%)

State Bank Of India

840.20
10:29 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.7 (-0.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

JK Paper

490.70
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
44.35 (9.94%)

KRBL

310.05
10:22 AM | 14 JUN 2024
23.05 (8.03%)

Poly Medicure

2,003.00
09:59 AM | 14 JUN 2024
142.9 (7.68%)

KEC International

935.20
10:25 AM | 14 JUN 2024
66.25 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,950.00647.00
    Chennai
    73,160.00-503.00
    Delhi
    73,663.00-503.00
    Kolkata
    73,016.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue